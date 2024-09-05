9/5/24 TNA Impact Wrestling Results

– Moose tells Johnny Dango Curtis that if they win their match against Joe Hendry & Mike Santana he will be an official member of The System, but if they lose Dango is out for good.

The Hardys WILL be at #TNAVictoryRoad and their keeping a close eye on the TNA World Tag Team Championships! @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND Subscribe to TNA+ watch #TNAiMPACT NOW: https://t.co/5d1avcEljP pic.twitter.com/AoDjbTymUh — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 6, 2024

– Laredo Kid vs KUSHIDA ended in a DQ after Josh Alexander interfered.

– Josh Alexander defeated KUSHIDA

– Jordynne Grace defeated Karmen Petrovic to retain the Knockouts Title

After the match, the lights go out and Grace is hit with a Pillow

– A vignette is shown for someone coming soon

– Speedball Mike Bailey will get his rematch against Zachary Wentz for the X Division Title at Victory Road

– Matt Cardona tells Steph De Lander that he brought her to TNA, made it so she got her first wrestling figure, and claims that she is his property and he owns her

Cardona demands that she leaves PCO for good, but she refuses

– Moose & Johnny Dango Curtis defeated Joe Hendry & Mike Santana

Dango is now an official member of The System

– next week:

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

