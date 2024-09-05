8/31/24 AEW Collision Viewership

It was a bad night for Collision on Saturday night as the show drew just 289,000 viewers, down 153,000 viewers from the prior week. This was the least-watched episode ever on Collision in its regular Saturday night time slot. The show had a 0.10 rating in 18-49, down 0.13 from last week and placed #19 on the cable chart for the night.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

