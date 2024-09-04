WWE selling the former headquarters building

According to CT Insider, WWE plans to sell its former headquarters building located at 1241 E. Main St. This follows WWE’s move to a new headquarters in downtown Stamford, which opened in 2023.

Building specifics:

The former WWE headquarters, a 90,675-square-foot office building on 1.19 acres, offers potential for re-leasing or redevelopment. It features high-quality office space, a rooftop patio with views of Long Island Sound, a fitness center, cafeteria, and 300 parking spaces. Zoned CN, the property allows for flexible uses, including multifamily residential, research and development, and health clubs.

Highlights include its proximity to Interstate 95, Route 1, and Metro-North stations, and it is just one hour from New York City. The property is located near affluent Darien, surrounded by a large population with high average household incomes. Stamford’s downtown area has seen significant residential and commercial growth, with more than 6,000 new apartment units and major mixed-use developments nearby. The East Main Street area faces a shrinking office supply due to residential conversions, with Stamford’s apartment market maintaining high demand and relatively low vacancy.

Source: CT Insider

