WWE files for a trademark for Giulia’s ring name, Don Callis booked by MLPW

– WWE has filed an application to trademark Giulia’s ring name, following her WWE NXT debut.

The following description accompanied the filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network;

“providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members;

“organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

(USPTO)

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announces…

BREAKING: As announced on @TalkIsJericho, @TheDonCallis returns to the broadcast booth at #MLPForgedInExcellence on Oct 19 & 20 in Windsor, Ontario, joining forces with Mauro Ranallo to form a Canadian Dream Team on commentary! Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/LZSzF5XCEO pic.twitter.com/fRwwYLMZaM — MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) September 4, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

