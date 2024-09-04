WWE files for a trademark for Giulia’s ring name, Don Callis booked by MLPW

Sep 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has filed an application to trademark Giulia’s ring name, following her WWE NXT debut.

The following description accompanied the filing:

“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network;

“providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members;
“organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment”

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announces…

