Nigel McGuinness wants one more match

Nigel McGuinness says he wants one more match…

Speaking with Uproxx, McGuinness is open to having one more match since All In. However, McGuinness stated he’s complacent if he never wrestles again. On top of that list would be Bryan Danielson, due to the history between them and the high emotion that would be tied in that match. Another dream opponent would be Zack Sabre Jr or Adam Copeland. Honestly, McGuinness stated there’s so much talent in the back locker room. Lee Moriarty has been getting into the ring with him before Collision shows, which has helped him a great deal.

McGuinness continues to tell Uproxx that the reaction from his hometown of London is something he’ll always take with him. It’s given him peace and a sense of surreal reality that this was able to happen. He’s had blessings in his life as well obstacles and just to have that one moment of opportunity. He truly thanks Tony Khan it meant so much to him. Added McGuinness still trains like he’s wrestling tomorrow. He felt he didn’t need to enter looking like a bodybuilder into All In but an athlete.

Source: Uproxx

