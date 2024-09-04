Janel Grant turned down opportunity to be interviewed for McMahon docuseries on Netflix

Filmmakers of the upcoming Netflix docuseries Mr. McMahon reached out to Janel Grant – who sued McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE – to be part of the series but no deal was reached.

“Netflix’s documentary group made initial outreach to Janel’s representation for an interview for this project,” a spokesperson for Janel Grant told POST Wrestling. “Despite this, no such interview came to fruition.”

The decision rested with Grant and she decided not to be part of the series according to the website, perhaps not to leave any possibility of wrongdoing if McMahon’s defense team played that card in court.

Grant sued McMahon for sexual assault and sex trafficking. The lawsuit is currently on pause after the U.S. Department of Justice intervened to conduct their own federal investigation which could lead to criminal charges.

The six-part Mr. McMahon series, from director Bill Simmons and executive producer Chris Smith, will premiere on Netflix on September 25. It will chronicle the rise and fall of the former WWE Chairman and CEO with interviews from McMahon himself, his family, friends, and former colleagues.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

