Hogan says he didn’t use creative control in WCW

Hulk Hogan says He Did Have Creative Control In WCW But Never Used It…

“I called Eric (Bischoff) up, ‘Who is your third man?’ We’re going to go with Sting.’ ‘Bro, he’s not WWE.’ Scott and Kev are WWE. Sting has nothing to do (with WWE). I’m WWE from head to toe. I’m the third man. Eric goes, ‘Really, will you do it?’ ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ Eric didn’t even believe I would do

I flew on a jet to Daytona and hid out in a hotel room. I told Eric, ‘Call me when the last match is in the ring before the main event.’ Eric didn’t even think I was coming from the hotel. He had Sting ready to go. They didn’t believe I would do it. I had creative control. I never used it. Never used it the whole time. I didn’t use it this night either. When I walked out, Scott and Kevin almost sh-t. They had no idea I was coming out. It was kinda cool.”

