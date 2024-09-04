Former NXT UK performer retires from wrestling, Stephn De Lander signs TNA deal

– A former WWE star has announced his retirement from wrestling on social media. Ashton Smith, known for being an NXT UK Tag Team Champion with his partner Oliver Carter, is hanging up his boots for good. In a statement on Twitter, the 35-year-old expressed his gratitude for the sport, acknowledging that wrestling gave him more than he could ever repay. He reflected on the friendships and life skills he gained, which have benefited his corporate career, including communication, emotional understanding, and storytelling.

– Steph De Lander revealed she’s signed a deal with TNA to remain with the company through 2024 (via Pro Wrestling Illustrated):

“When I first came into TNA, it was a per-date deal, I agreed to a couple of dates and then recently, we extended that through 2024 and I agreed to the remaining dates for the rest of the year.”

EXCLUSIVE: @stephdelander has signed a contract with @ThisIsTNA through the end of this year. Check out the latest episode of #PWINDIE for the full conversation (link in comments). pic.twitter.com/F7qEHxbN4G — PWI (Pro Wrestling Illustrated) (@OfficialPWI) September 4, 2024

