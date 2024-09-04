Big eight man tag match set for Collision, All Out PPV match announced

Sep 4, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Announced for AEW Collision – The ‘All Star 8-Man Tag Match of Champions’

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson and AEW World Trios Champions Pac, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, TNT Champion Jack Perry & Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada

– Announced for AEW All Out:

