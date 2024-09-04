Big eight man tag match set for Collision, All Out PPV match announced

– Announced for AEW Collision – The ‘All Star 8-Man Tag Match of Champions’

AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson and AEW World Trios Champions Pac, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, TNT Champion Jack Perry & Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada

– Announced for AEW All Out:

#AEWAllOut THIS SATURDAY in Chicago!

LIVE on PPV 8e/5p#AEW World Tag Team Championship

Young Bucks (c) vs. Castagnoli & Yuta It’s official! The @youngbucks' tag team titles will be on the line against 2/3 of AEW World Trios Champs, @ClaudioCSRO & @WheelerYuta at #AEWAllOut! https://t.co/G6m3Bgypbg pic.twitter.com/mqcSTY1UJO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

