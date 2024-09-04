Big eight man tag match set for Collision, All Out PPV match announced
– Announced for AEW Collision – The ‘All Star 8-Man Tag Match of Champions’
AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson and AEW World Trios Champions Pac, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks, TNT Champion Jack Perry & Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada
FRIDAY NIGHT #AEWCollision
LIVE in Chicago 8/7c | TNT
ALL-STAR 8-MAN TAG
Match of Champions!#AEW World Champ @BryanDanielson, World Trios Champs @ClaudioCSRO @WheelerYuta @BASTARDPAC vs World Tag Champs @youngbucks, TNT Champ @boy_myth_legend, Continental Champ @rainmakerXokada pic.twitter.com/OMNp7qqaeG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2024
– Announced for AEW All Out:
#AEWAllOut THIS SATURDAY in Chicago!
LIVE on PPV 8e/5p#AEW World Tag Team Championship
Young Bucks (c) vs. Castagnoli & Yuta
It’s official! The @youngbucks' tag team titles will be on the line against 2/3 of AEW World Trios Champs, @ClaudioCSRO & @WheelerYuta at #AEWAllOut! https://t.co/G6m3Bgypbg pic.twitter.com/mqcSTY1UJO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 5, 2024