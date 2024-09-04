9/4/24 AEW Dynamite Coverage

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Daniel Garcia makes his way to the ring. Garcia says he is not waiting for All Out and wants to break MJF’s neck tonight. Garcia calls MJF out, but MJF shows up surrounded by security in the crowd. MJF says he doesn’t want to jeopardize their match on Saturday and throws some insults Garcia’s way. Garcia insults MJF right back, and then Garcia says the thing that he hates most about MJF is the fake love that he has for AEW. Garcia says MJF doesn’t love AEW or the people like he does, no matter how many fake tattoos he paints on his leg. Garcia says he wants MJF to suffer and says whenever MJF picks up his future kids and feels a tingle from his neck to his toes, he will think of him. Garcia says MJF will have to tell his kids that he was a wrestler until Garcia ended his career.

MJF claps for Garcia and says he finally learned how to speak. MJF tells Garcia that he still has a lot to learn, and when he dropped him on his head months ago he was trying to teach him something. MJF says the people used to love him, but they eventually turned on him. MJF says Garcia doesn’t want their love, because the higher he gets in his career the more they will want to watch him fall. MJF says he is going to protect Garcia from all of that by putting him a wheelchair on Saturday. MJF insults Garcia’s mother, and then Garcia hops the barricade. Garcia takes out all of the security guys and gets to MJF, but MJF breaks a bottle over his head. Garcia has been busted open, and then MJF tells him that every man must go through hell before they can reach paradise. MJF thanks Garcia for waking up something in him that has been dormant for far too long, and then says he going to send Garcia straight to paradise on Sunday.

Renee Paquette interviews The Conglomeration and Will Ospreay. Ospreay says he is pumped to team with them tonight and asks Mark Briscoe if he has any words of wisdom for them. Briscoe talks about a phone call he had with Kyle O’Reilly and said hell yeah to teaming with Ospreay. Briscoe hypes them all up as they all walk away.

Don Callis joins the commentary team for the opening match.

Match 1 – AEW Continental Championship Match

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Kyle Fletcher

They exchange holds, and then Fletcher takes Okada down and applies a rear chin-lock. Okada gets to his feet and backs Fletcher into the ropes. They have a clean break, and then Fletcher goes for the Tombstone. Okada gets free and goes for the Rainmaker, but Fletcher dodges and they stand at a stalemate. Okada delivers a few elbow strikes, but Fletcher sends him to the apron and kicks him to the floor. Fletcher drops Okada with an elbow shot to the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Fletcher and Okada exchange shots, and then Fletcher drops Okada with a clothesline. Fletcher delivers right hands in the corner, but Okada shoves him away. Fletcher slams Okada down and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out at two. Fletcher clubs Okada in the back and follows with a few kicks. Okada counters with a neck-breaker over his knee and follows with a scoop slam. Okada goes up top and delivers an elbow drop. Okada flips of the crowd and goes for the Rainmaker, but Fletcher counters with a Michinoku Driver for a two count. Okada rolls to the floor, and then drops Fletcher with a DDT as Fletcher goes after him. Okada gets Fletcher back into the ring, but Fletcher comes back and drops Okada with a brain buster on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Okada has Fletcher in a modified wrist-lock, but Fletcher gets free and delivers a few kicks. Fletcher gets Okada up top and delivers a few shots, but Okada floats over and dropkicks Fletcher to the floor. Okada goes after Fletcher on the outside, but Fletcher comes back with a brain buster on the barricade. Fletcher sets up a chair and uses it to springboard onto Okada over the barricade. Fletcher gets Okada back into the ring and delivers a scoop slam. Fletcher goes up top and delivers an elbow drop. Fletcher kicks Okada in the ropes and goes for a Tombstone, but Okada rolls through and delivers a lariat. Okada delivers another lariat and follows with a dropkick. Okada goes for the Rainmaker, but Fletcher dodges it and delivers a half-and-half suplex. Fletcher delivers a jumping Tombstone and goes for the cover, but Okada kicks out.

Fletcher delivers another scoop slam and goes up top, but Okada gets behind the referee. Fletcher goes after Okada, but Okada shoves him toward the referee. Okada delivers a low-blow and then follows with the Rainmaker for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Continental Champion: Kazuchika Okada

-After the match, Konosuke Takeshita comes to the ring to check on Fletcher, and then he and Okada stare each other down as Okada backs up the ramp.

Footage of Swerve Strickland purchasing his childhood home earlier in the week airs.

Match 2 – Singles Match

Jamie Hayter vs. Robyn Renegade

Renegade slaps Hayter, but Hayter drops her with one shot. Saraya and Harley Cameron are shown watching backstage as Hayter drops Renegade with a shoulder tackle. Hayter picks Renegade up, but Renegade delivers a knee strike and a dropkick. Hayter comes right back with a lariat and charges into the corner, but Renegade dodges and delivers double knees. Renegade sends Hayter across and delivers double knees again. Renegade sends Hayter across again, but Hayter comes back with a kick to the face. Renegade kicks Hayter in the head, and then follows with a knee strike. Renegade delivers another shot to Hayter’s head and comes off the ropes, but Hayter counters with a powerslam. Hayter delivers three back-breakers over her knee, and then delivers Hayterade for the pin fall.

Winner: Jamie Hayter

Footage of last week’s Eight-Man Tag Team Match where Hook submitted Roderick Strong despite Strong’s foot being under the ropes is shown. Strong is backstage with Renee and Christopher Daniels. Strong is pleading his case to Daniels, and then Hook walks up. Hook says Strong is right and says they can fight for the FTW Championship tonight. Strong says he isn’t fighting tonight, but he will call his shot for the title soon and Hook will be the first one to know when it is.

Backstage, Marina Shafir is attacking security people and walks side-by-side with Jon Moxley. Jack Perry and The Young Bucks are backstage, and Moxley says he doesn’t care what anyone says and calls Perry a sweet kid.

Back from the break, Moxley and Shafir make their way to the ring. Moxley says he wonders if Darby Allin is somewhere in Milwaukee tonight, and then says he doesn’t think so. Moxley talks about fighting Allin years ago and says he knew he was special back then. Moxley says Allin understands performing in AEW is a privilege and it is not something anyone is entitled to. Moxley says he is not an impatient man, but the clock is ticking. Moxley says he just wants to talk to Allin, and then he and Shafir leave the ring.

Renee interviews Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith. Jericho says he doesn’t think Orange Cassidy understands exactly what he did when he ruined his jacket four years ago. Footage of Cassidy dumping orange juice onto Jericho and his group back in June of 2020, and then Jericho says he wants the $7,000 back. Jericho says Keith will squeeze that out of Cassidy on Friday, and then Bill says the real character of a man is shown in how he pays his debts, and then Keith starts to talk but Cassidy walks up. Cassidy ignores Jericho and tells Keith to tell Jericho that if he beats him on Friday he will give Jericho $7,000 in cash. Cassidy walks away, and Keith says he will take care of Cassidy on Friday.

Match 3 – AEW Women’s World Championship Match

Mariah May (c) vs. Nyla Rose

May slaps Rose in the face, but Rose grabs her around the throat. Rose shoves May into the corner, but May dodges her and smacks Rose again. Rose comes back and goes for the Beast Bomb, but May gets free and slaps Rose in the face repeatedly. Rose goes for a Death Valley Driver, but May gets free and tries to take Rose down. May kicks Rose in the face instead, but Rose comes back with a cross-body. Rose stomps on May, and then delivers a scoop slam and a leg drop for a two count. Rose clubs May in the back and puts her over the top rope. May counters and guillotines Rose over the top rope. May delivers a missile dropkick and goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out at one. May chokes Rose with her boot in the corner as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, May delivers shots to Rose and follows with a dropkick for a one count. May picks Rose up, but then they deliver simultaneous headbutts. They exchange shots and May gains the advantage with rapid fire right hands. They exchange elbow strikes, and then Rose delivers a German suplex. Rose follows with a clothesline and goes for the cover, but May kicks out at two. Rose sets up for the Beast Bomb out of the corner, but May counters and goes for a cross-body. Rose catches her and drops May with a powerslam, and then May rolls to the outside. The referee checks on her and May grabs her ankle before running over and tripping Rose on the steps. May delivers a running knee strike and gets back into the ring. Rose gets back into the ring at the nine count, and May delivers another running knee strike. May delivers Storm Zero and gets the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW Women’s World Champion: Mariah May

A video package for Deonna Purrazzo airs. Purrazzo says the Texas Death Match may have been a setback, but she is not done making art. It is then announced that Purrazzo will face Hikaru Shida on Friday night’s episode of Collision.

The AEW TBS Champion, Mercedes Mone, and Kamille make their way to the ring. Mone asks Shida how she can call herself the Ace when she is not the face of TBS. Mone says she is the face of the whole company and says Shida will learn that there is a price to pay when you mess with Mercedes Mone. Shida appears on the screen and says Mone is only one Katana away from looking at the new TBS Champion. Shida says that Mone can’t beat the Ace, and then Christopher Daniels walks up. Daniels says Kamille is a great competitor, but she is a nuisance at ringside. Daniels says Kamille is banned from ringside at All Out, and then Shida tells Mone, “Sayonara, bitch.”

Jack Perry and The Young Bucks are still backstage, and Nicholas Jackson says Perry has something to say. Perry says he was in the ring when Bryan Danielson set foot in AEW, and he made a promise to himself that he would be in the ring with him someday. Perry says he was sitting at home earlier this year when he heard Danielson’s career was coming to an end. Perry says he went to Japan to start over and to get back to AEW, and that Danielson never helped him out. Perry says Danielson’s fairytale won’t have a happy ending, and then Matthew Jackson says they will do anything to make sure the AEW World Championship comes back to where it belongs.

The AEW World Champion, Bryan Danielson, joins the commentary team for the main event.

Match 4 – Trios Tag Team Match

PAC and The Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta) vs. The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly and Orange Cassidy) and Will Ospreay

Yuta and O’Reilly start the match, and Yuta takes him down with a drop-toe hold. They wrestle around a bit, and then stand at a brief stalemate. They exchange holds, and then O’Reilly takes Yuta down and goes for a few arm-bars before Yuta gets a two count. O’Reilly delivers knee strikes as Cassidy tags in. Cassidy and O’Reilly double-team Yuta, but Yuta comes back and exchanges shots with Cassidy. Yuta slams Cassidy down and PAC tags in. PAC tosses Cassidy to the corner and tells Ospreay to tag in. Ospreay does and PAC takes him down. Ospreay comes back and takes PAC down, and then they dodge each other for a bit before Ospreay connects with a dropkick. All six men get into the ring and stare down as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Yuta drops Cassidy with a German suplex and gets a two count. Yuta delivers another suplex for a two count, but Cassidy delivers elbow strikes and delivers a suplex of his own. Castagnoli tags in and kicks O’Reilly to the floor. Castagnoli puts Cassidy up top and delivers an uppercut. PAC tags in and goes for a superplex, but Cassidy delivers right hands to send back down. PAC lands on his feet and Cassidy goes for a diving DDT, but PAC catches him and slams him down. PAC locks in the Brutalizer, but Ospreay breaks it up. Castagnoli and Yuta attack Ospreay and take him to the floor. Castagnoli slams Ospreay into the barricade, and then tags in. Yuta then tags in, and Castagnoli and Yuta double-team Cassidy, and then Castagnoli throws Yuta down onto Cassidy for a two count. Castagnoli delivers uppercuts to O’Reilly on the outside, and then drags Cassidy to the corner.

Castagnoli stomps Cassidy down, and Yuta follows with right hands. Yuta and PAC choke Cassidy in the corner, and then Yuta and Castagnoli deliver chops to him. Cassidy comes back and sends Castagnoli to the floor, and then sends Yuta into the turnbuckle. Cassidy delivers an up-kick to PAC and tags in Ospreay. Ospreay delivers shots to Yuta and follows with a back-body drop. Ospreay sends Castagnoli to the outside, and then takes Yuta down again. Ospreay and O’Reilly double-team PAC as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Castagnoli is in control of Cassidy, but Cassidy comes back and sends Castagnoli to the outside. Cassidy takes Castagnoli out with a dive, then Yuta takes Cassidy down with a dive, then O’Reilly does it to Yuta, PAC does it to O’Reilly, and then Ospreay does it to PAC. Ospreay and PAC brawl up the ramp, and then Ospreay kicks Yuta in the head. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade on Yuta, but PAC cuts him off. Ospreay kicks PAC in the head and drops him with a dive from the stage. Cassidy drops Castagnoli with a diving DDT in the ring as Ospreay and PAC continue to brawl by the stage. Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Castagnoli dodges it. Cassidy and O’Reilly double-team Castagnoli, and then Cassidy delivers Beach Break for a two count. O’Reilly tags in, and he and Cassidy double-team Castagnoli with kicks to the chest.

Cassidy goes for the Orange Punch, but Yuta grabs his ankle and Castagnoli delivers a shot. O’Reilly goes after Yuta, and then locks Castagnoli in a front guillotine. Castagnoli counters with an uppercut and swings O’Reilly around until Yuta delivers a dropkick, and then Castagnoli gets the pin fall.

Winners: PAC and The Blackpool Combat Club

-After the match, Danielson comes to the ring to celebrate with Castagnoli and Yuta, but The Elite attack them from behind. Castagnoli and Yuta get sent to the outside and the Elite go after Danielson, but Castagnoli and Yuta come back for the save. Danielson goes to stomp on Perry’s head, but Okada and the Bucks pull him out of the ring and back up the ramp. Castagnoli gets a microphone and tells them that they just made the biggest mistake of their life. Castagnoli says he has been in the mood of collecting gold, and then challenges The Bucks to an AEW World Tag Team Championship Match at All Out. Danielson says everyone is tired of seeing all of Perry’s crap, and then tells Perry that he is going to get his head kicked in at All Out.

Backstage, PAC and Ospreay are still brawling backstage. PAC delivers a brain buster on the steel crates before referees and Christopher Daniels run in. PAC tells Ospreay that he hold him not to underestimate him and says he will see him on Saturday.

