NXT Report, 9/3/24

Join us tonight for ongoing results from NXT. Vic Joseph and Booker T are on the call. Coverage begins at 8pm.

Lexis King VS Oro Mensah

Trick Williams VS Pete Dunne

#1 Contenders match for the NXT Tag Team Championship Match. TNA’s, The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) VS Gallus (Mark Coffey and Wolfgang) VS Hank Walker and Tank Ledger

Fallout from Ridge Holland turning on Chase U.

Will Guilia make her debut on National TV tonight after locking eyes on Roxanne (NXT Womens Champion) at No Mercy?

The show begins with a highlight package from No Mercy.

Trick Williams heads out next. He says he is there to end the issue with Pete Dunne. He calls him out. Ethan Page, NXT Champion, heads out in street clothes. The fans sing put on some clothes, Joe Hendry’s song. Trick tries to dismiss Page, wanting Dunne. Page says he will defend the title in Chicago in 4 weeks. Dune attacks Trick from behind and security show up to separate them. There is a verbal backstage argument with Hank and Tank with Gallus.

Match 1. The Rascalz (Trey Miguel and X Division Champion, Zachary Wentz) VS Gallus, Mark Coffee and Wolfgang (with Joe Coffee) VS Hank Walker and Tank Ledger… #1 Contenders Match

Gallus go right after Hank and Tank, but The Rascalz jump Gallus and double stomp them. Hank tosses Trey to a buckle, like a spear throw. It appears 3 men can be in the ring at all times. Mark slows the match down with ground and pound Trey delivers a ranna to Mark. Hank breaks up a pin attempt after a Trey basement dropkick. Wentz tags in and we get some vintage tandem moves from the Rascalz to Coffee. Hank and Tank catch up to the Rascalz and double slam them. They then splash both members of Gallus. Gallus regains control with a Coffey shoulder from the 2nd rope to Wentz. Tank tags in on Coffee hot. He does some rolling lariats. Trey comes in with some amazing kicks to Coffee and Tank. He then neckbreakers both. Joe Coffee tries to interfere, but is cut off Je’Von Evans, who shows up out of nowhere. The Good Brothers take out Hank and Tank. Miguel and Wentz go to the air on Tank and finish him off with a metoria and swanton for the win.

Winners and #1 Contenders, The Rascalz

Axiom and Nathan Frazier are interviewed backstage. The Rascalz walk up and congratulate the new champs. Zachary says they are going to win those belts and take them back to TNA.

Trick Williams and Pete Dunne are shown brawling backstage.

Match 2. Lexis King VS Oro Mensah (with Meta-Four)

These two do not like each other and they come out with punches and chops right away. Mensah throws King neck first on the 2nd rope hard and follows with a heel kick. King tries to run into the crowd, but is thrown off the barricade by Oro. Mensah stays on the advantage and works over King in the corner. King catches Mensah on the top rope and pushes him to the floor. Oro lands on his back and immediately is in trouble. King tosses him back in the ring and goes to work on the back with kicks. He delivers a short arm clothesline and some more kicks and knees to the spine. Oro snaps on King when Lexis tells him his father should burn to ashes. Oro gets rolled up by Lexis who has his legs on the ropes for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Lexis King

