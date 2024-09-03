Nikki Bella seeking a divorce attorney, Val Venis causes a stir with tweet

– Nikki Bella is on the hunt for a divorce lawyer … TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Nikki has been making calls since Friday, and we’re told her intention is to file to end her marriage to Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki began the search a day after Artem allegedly attacked her, resulting in some physical injury that triggered his arrest for felony domestic violence.

– Former WWE star Val Venis says Sami Zayn and Gunther would have been fighting over who would have carried his bags in the attitude era.

: The Attitude Era talent captivated THE WORLD and commanded global fan loyalty! : The PG era talent captivated the IWC and bored the world. pic.twitter.com/5S4PKAdGzV — Val Venis – TM (The Big Valbowski – TM) (@ValVenisEnt) September 3, 2024

