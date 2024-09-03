Nikki Bella seeking a divorce attorney, Val Venis causes a stir with tweet

Sep 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Nikki Bella is on the hunt for a divorce lawyer … TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … Nikki has been making calls since Friday, and we’re told her intention is to file to end her marriage to Artem Chigvintsev.

Nikki began the search a day after Artem allegedly attacked her, resulting in some physical injury that triggered his arrest for felony domestic violence.

– Former WWE star Val Venis says Sami Zayn and Gunther would have been fighting over who would have carried his bags in the attitude era.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Melanie Price

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal