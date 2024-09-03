Longtime WWE employee released

Michele Carlucci, WWE’s Director of Production Travel, Has Been Released From The Company

According to Dave Meltzer, there was a cut from the WWE Executive side of business.

Carlucci had been a longtime employee of WWE, working for the company since 1988. During her tenure, she held various roles, including a 14-year run as Director of the Freelance Crew, Travel & Special Projects, and lastly being WWE’s Director of Production Travel, which she held since 2010.

