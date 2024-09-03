Lexis King defends his status in NXT

Sep 3, 2024

WWE NXT star Lexis King (Brian Pillman Jr.) was last seen on the August 13th edition of NXT when he defeated Eddy Thrope. One fan on Twitter/X asked where King has been and claimed that he saw more of King in AEW.

Here was King’s response to the fan…

“This is a false statement. I have wrestled 17 matches on NXT live television just this year alone. That is likely 3x more TV time than my entire 3 year AEW career… ”

Earlier this year, King stated that his career has done “a total 180” since leaving AEW for WWE.

