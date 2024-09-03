Jojo Offerman on the Wyatt Sick6: “It’s a very bittersweet thing for me”

Jojo Offerman shares her thoughts on how she feels about the WYATT SICK6:

“It’s a very bittersweet thing for me. So I love it for multiple reasons. I love it for the fact that his (Bray Wyatt) legacy is still strong, and he’s out there, his spirit is out there through his brother.

I love it for Taylor, or Bo, because if Windham wanted anything in the world, it’d be for his family to succeed, for his brother to succeed. So I’m very happy that Bo has that opportunity to kind of carry on this legacy. But it’s really hard a lot of the times because it’s like a trigger for me.

I’ve learned that, and I’ve had to put my phone down and completely not watch it at points. That goes back to Samantha [Irvin] or Liv [Morgan], I’d be like, ‘Hey, can you warn me if it’s something today? Because I’ll stay off social media.’ I remember the debut, I didn’t even know it was happening, and his music hit, and I straight-up could not stop crying all night, it was full-on panic attacks for me.

I’ve had to kind of make it work in the best way that I can because I do support it”

(Southern Wrestling Autographs)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

