Hogan says he signed a new WWE contract, makes an interesting Chris Benoit comment (video)

– Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan announced he has signed a new deal with WWE…

“I’ve signed a five-year deal, I’m going to be 71 years old in a few weeks. I signed a five-year deal for the licensing and merchandising stuff, and the ambassador stuff, if they need me to do something for WrestleMania, I just love doing it. It’s definitely different.”

– Hogan also started…

“If Chris Benoit can do the crap he did and the fans still love him” – Hulk Hogan on wrestling fans forgiving past mistakes (IMPAULSIVE) pic.twitter.com/MrWkmpGIvN — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) September 3, 2024

Source: IMPAULSIVE

