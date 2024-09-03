Grace to defend TNA Knockouts title on NXT, AEW Roster change, new Dynamite match announced, more
– Jordynne Grace with an open challenge for the Knockout’s Championship on next week’s NXT
Let’s do this https://t.co/NT2HZH3tf0
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) September 4, 2024
– Kazuchika Okada defending AEW Continental Title against Kyle Fletcher on 9/4 Dynamite
TOMORROW
Milwaukee, WI
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS @AEW Continental Title
Kazuchika Okada vs Kyle Fletcher
After winning an instant classic vs Tomohiro Ishii on #AEWCollision, @KyleFletcherPro challenges AEW Continental Champion @rainmakerXokada TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/r8d6pR8sn2
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) September 3, 2024
– The AEW roster page has been updated and no longer lists anyone’s official win/loss records.
– Jake Lee has officially signed with NJPW.