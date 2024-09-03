Grace to defend TNA Knockouts title on NXT, AEW Roster change, new Dynamite match announced, more

– Jordynne Grace with an open challenge for the Knockout’s Championship on next week’s NXT

– Kazuchika Okada defending AEW Continental Title against Kyle Fletcher on 9/4 Dynamite

– The AEW roster page has been updated and no longer lists anyone’s official win/loss records.

– Jake Lee has officially signed with NJPW.

