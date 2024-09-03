Evidence suggests WWE let Odyssey Jones go

Dave Meltzer following RAW points to more evidence that may indicate Odyssey Jones firing from WWE following his removal from the company’s roster page:

“I’ve asked around and if it had been any kind of glitch or something obviously by now it would have been corrected or have found out it was a glitch.

I’m relatively certain he’s done but it has not been confirmed anywhere, I’ve heard a bunch of stories but nothing that I would I’d say is confirmed, but it looks like he’s no longer with the company.

His angle’s done, no mention on the show, no clips on like if he’s injured or something, no acknowledgement of him at all. You know Kofi Kingston was on and there’s no acknowledgment of what they’ve been doing. So he’s off, he’s gone.”

