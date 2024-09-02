WWE Monday Night Raw takes place from Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado this evening, airing live via the USA Network at 8/7c with the fallout from Saturday’s WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event and the beginning of the build towards WWE Bad Blood 2024.

On tap for tonight’s three-hour show is Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. TBA and Ilja Dragunov vs. Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio in a pair of WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contenders Tournament bouts, as well as Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane) in a women’s tag-team title number one contender match.

Also scheduled is Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler in singles action, American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, & Ivy Nile) vs. Alpha Academy (Otis, Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri), as well as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Celebration of Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair.

Featured below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, September 2, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the USA Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – 9/2/24

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” starts things off and then Joe Tessitore is in the ring to speak his first words on camera as the new voice of Monday Night Raw. Wade Barrett is next to him and introduces him.

Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio Kicks Off This Week’s Show

A video package looking at highlights from WWE Bash In Berlin airs. We return inside the arena live where Rhea Ripley’s theme hits to bring her out. She talks about The Terror Twins beating down The Judgment Day at Bash In Berlin and says now she’s after what’s rightfully hers, the WWE Women’s World Championship.

She calls out Liv Morgan, but instead, Dominik Mysterio comes out. He has a mic in-hand and a black eye. He tries talking but the fans drown him out, even more than usual, with loud boos. Rhea tells him she’ll give him another black eye. Dom says Liv isn’t here because she’s recovering from what Rhea did to her.

Rhea says she’ll take on Liv anytime, any place. Dom questions if she means that. Rhea says he doesn’t want her to repeat herself. Liv tries jumping Rhea from out of nowhere from behind, but she decks her. Rhea ends up getting tied up in the ropes and Liv kicks the crap out of her left knee.

American Made vs. Alpha Academy

Damian Priest runs out to make the save and does, but Rhea’s knee seems hurt. Backstage, Chad Gable hypes up American Made before their upcoming match. He gives a little extra something on the slap to Julius, which elicits a big reaction from the crowd and commentators.

When we return, we see doctors trying to check on Ripley’s leg, but she is spazzing out and not letting them. Priest walks up and calmly talks to her and gets her to let them help her. He walks off and we head back inside the arena, where the entrances for our opener finish up.

The bell sounds and all six members of this mixed tag-team bout collide. When the dust settles, it is Akira Tozawa and Julius Creed that kick things off for their respective teams. After a good start by Creed, Tozawa finally makes the much-needed tag go Otis. On the floor, Otis is laid out by the Creed Bros.

Back in the ring, Otis starts to shift the momentum in his team’s favor. He and Tozawa hit some double-team spots and then Maxxine Dupri hits a big splash that takes out Ivy Nile, Julius and Brutus Creed. After that, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

After we return, we see Ivy Nile slow down Dupri’s momentum and slap on a dragon sleeper for the win. After the match, Chad Gable challenged The Wyatt Sicks to an eight-person street fight on next week’s Raw season premiere. Uncle Howdy and company came out and accepted the challenge.

Winners: American Made

Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler

After the Wyatt Sicks accepts American Made’s challenge, the show heads to another commercial break. When we return, Zelina Vega makes her way out for our next match of the evening. Out next is her opponent, Shayna Baszler of Pure Fusion Collective. The bell sounds and off we go.

As the action gets started, Zelina slaps her injured arm to dare Baszler to bring it on. That’s exactly what she does, taking it to the LWO member and focusing on her injured limb. The match doesn’t last long, and sees Baszler pick up the easy win.

After the match, Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark join Baszler in the ring for a post-match beatdown of Vega. Lyra Valkyria runs out to make the save, but she gets beaten down, too. Deville gets on the mic and tells anyone in the back to take their shot if they want to try them.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

Drew McIntyre Attacks CM Punk, Ruins The Bracelet

We see CM Punk backstage before we head to another break. When we return, we see Zelina Vega and Lyra Valkyria backstage talking about wanting revenge on the Pure Fusion Collective next week. We return inside the arena where Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” hits.

Punk makes his way to the ring to a rock star reaction, per usual. He settles in the ring with his bracelet back on. “Is it great to be alive on a Monday night in Denver, Colorado or what?!” he begins. He says they’re celebrating and he can’t wait to get home to finish the celebration with his wife and dog, Larry.

He goes on to talk about how GUNTHER is the champion and says nothing can replace the chip on his shoulder except “that belt.” Not that championship! That belt! He tells GUNTHER to get used to hearing “Cult of Personality” and says “hit my music!”

His theme plays and off he goes to continue his celebration and good mood around in the ring and on the floor at ringside. He celebrates on the commentary desk but then a mystery attacker arrives and takes him out. The mystery attacker removes his hoodie and reveals himself to be Drew McIntyre.

Wade Barrett gets up from the commentary desk and tries to hold McIntyre back. McIntyre pushes past him and knocks out Punk with a Claymore Kick. In the ring, he hits another one. With Punk laid out, McIntyre leans down and once again takes the bracelet off of Punk’s arm.

He’s got it in his possession now once again and he breaks it. He shoves the beads in Punk’s mouth and hits another Claymore Kick. The show heads to a break. When we return, we see Punk being stretchered out during the commercials. He is attacked again by McIntyre before being loaded into the ambulance.

WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament

Dominik Mysterio vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ilja Dragunov

When we return inside Ball Arena, the theme for Dominik Mysterio hits and out he comes as the first of three competitors in our first of two scheduled matches tonight as part of the ongoing WWE Intercontinental Championship Contender Tournament.

The other two competitors, Dragon Lee and Ilja Dragunov, each make their way out as well, and then the bell sounds to get this one started. After some high spots from Dragon Lee in the early goings, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

As the show returns, Carlito runs out and gets involved on behalf of Dom-Dom. This brings out Damian Priest to run him off. Dom-Dom is taken out of the picture moments later and Dragunov finishes things off with a win to fill one of the two remaining spots in next week’s four-way I-C title eliminator.

Winner and ADVANCING: Ilja Dragunov

WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship Eliminator

Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) vs. Damage CTRL (IYO SKY & Kairi Sane)

Backstage, Braun Strowman shows up with his body heavily taped up after footage of the Tsunami he suffered on a car from Bronson Reed is shown. Back live, we are told about Reed being pulled from the other I-C title three-way bout later tonight. Strowman convinces Adam Pearce to let him take the spot.

Inside the arena, Jade Cargill and then Bianca Belair make their way out. The new WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions head down to the ringside area, where they will remain seated for the next match of the evening. In the next match, we learn who will be their next challengers for their newly regained tag titles.

On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

