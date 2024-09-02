WWE holds a mandatory talent meeting, Punk vs. Gunther, Hijo del Vikingo update, more

– PWInsider reports WWE held a mandatory talent meeting this afternoon before WWE RAW. The main news coming out of the discussion is that talents were told to be mindful of not cursing while they are on camera. No specifics, but more so an overall reminder to stay in the proper lane, as the company is still technically TV-PG programming.

– There have been talks backstage in WWE of having GUNTHER vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship at this year’s Survivor Series PLE.

– PWInsider reports Hijo del Vikingo is starting to take bookings again in the United States, so he is extremely close to returning to the ring.

– With news of Odyssey Jones no longer listed on WWE’s active roster page Xavier Woods Had This to Say…

Ain't got nothing to do with me! — Austin Creed @ DragonCon (@AustinCreedWins) September 2, 2024

