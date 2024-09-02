TNA Knockout announces her pregnancy, Asuka inks new WWE contract

– Killer Kelly is pregnant

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com is reporting that former champion Asuka has signed a new, multi-year deal with WWE.

Asuka has been out of action since May and underwent knee surgery since then. Her last match was at the Backlash premium live event where she and Kairi Sane lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

The Empress of Tomorrow has been signed to a WWE deal since 2015, starting her undefeated run in NXT and then moving on to the main roster in October 2017.

Now part of Damage CTRL, the Japanese star is a former three-time WWE Raw Women’s champion, one-time Smackdown Women’s champion, one time NXT Women’s champion, and four-time WWE Women’s Tag Team champion as well as the 2018 Royal Rumble winner and the 2020 Money In The Bank winner.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

