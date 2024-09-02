Shawn Michaels thanks Denver, NXT match set for next week

Sep 2, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. THE RASCALZ vs. Gallus in a #1 contenders match with the winners challenge Axiom & Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championship is set for the September 10th NXT.

– HBK posted:

