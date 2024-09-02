Shawn Michaels thanks Denver, NXT match set for next week

– Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. THE RASCALZ vs. Gallus in a #1 contenders match with the winners challenge Axiom & Nathan Frazer for the NXT Tag Team Championship is set for the September 10th NXT.

– HBK posted:

Denver, the energy was off the charts tonight! A HUGE thank you to the NXT Universe for an incredible night… and another huge thank you to the #WWENXT Superstars & Crew for raising the bar yet again! #NXTNoMercy — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) September 2, 2024

