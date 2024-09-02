JBL makes an appearance at OVW show

Sep 2, 2024 - by James Walsh

JBL and The Boogeyman made a surprise appearance at OVW’s Fight Night event in Pikeville, Kentucky this past Saturday. JBL aligned himself with Doug Basham during the show, while The Boogeyman set his sights on Al Snow, creating an intense moment in the ring.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Lois Grain

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal