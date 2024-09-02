Ethan Page to defend NXT title on The CW premiere episode

The NXT on CW premiere will have a main event featuring an NXT title defense with champion Ethan Page putting his gold on the line again.

His opponent has not been named but WWE has just less than a month to figure that out. Page successfully defended his title last night against Joe Hendry with Trick Williams as the special guest referee.

The October 1 premiere episode on The CW will take place from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, and the broadcast will also feature CM Punk. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.com with the cheapest tickets at $30. Over 5,000 tickets have already been sold.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

