ESPN’s Joe Tessitore takes over Raw commentary from tonight, Heyman comments

There will be a new voice on WWE Raw tonight, live from the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, as ESPN’s Joe Tessitore will kick off his WWE broadcast career alongside with Wade Barrett.

The 53-year-old from New York is a sportscaster for both ABC and ESPN and is the lead for boxing events on ESPN, announces college football on ESPN and ABC, and also did play-by-play for Monday Night Football in the past. He is also a life-long wrestling fan.

WWE announced that Tessitore signed with them in July. He will keep doing Raw until January 2025 when he then switches to Smackdown as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee take over for the Netflix move.

He was introduced to the WWE audience during the SummerSlam pre-show by Michael Cole.

TODAY IS THE BIG DAY! @JoeTessESPN COMES TO MONDAY NIGHT RAW! pic.twitter.com/GV0qMhQtnN — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) September 2, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

