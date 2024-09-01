Wrestlemania 42 not headed to Philadelphia

The video that Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro uploaded where he said that WrestleMania was coming to Philadelphia agin 2026 has been deleted.

His office then issued a retraction via a statement published by several wrestling outlets, confirming that WrestleMania 42 will not be coming to Philadelphia after all.

“This statement was mistaken, and we apologize for the confusion amid all the incredible events Pennsylvania is excited to host in 2026,” the statement read. “While WrestleMania won’t be here in ‘26, we look forward to continuing to work with WWE and wrestling fans all across our Commonwealth to bring more great events to PA in the future.”

WrestleMani XL was hosted in Philadelphia earlier this year and it seemed unlikely that WWE would return to the same host venue and city two years later.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

