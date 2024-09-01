Updated AEW All Out PPV card
Updated card for next week’s AEW All Out …
-Danielson vs Perry
-Hangman Page vs Swerve, Steel Cage Match
-Ospreay vs PAC
-Moné vs Shida
-MJF vs Garcia
-Nightingale vs Statlander, Street Fight
Saturday, 9/7
Chicago, IL#AEWAllOut
LIVE on PPV – 8e/5p#AEW World Championship
Bryan Danielson vs Jack Perry
The newly crowned #AEW World Champion @bryandanielson will defend the title against the man who answered his challenge on Dynamite, TNT Champion @boy_myth_legend pic.twitter.com/FvgPxhJLUA
