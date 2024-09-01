Nikki Garcia photographed without wedding ring on flight to Las Vegas

A casual-looking Nikki Garcia boarded a private plane to Las Vegas yesterday where she will be hosting the Netflix live event special of Chestnut vs Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef.

TMZ paparazzi were on hand for Nikki’s first public appearance since the arrest of her husband Artem Chigvintsev and the photos revealed that Garcia has dumped her wedding ring.

The Dancing With The Stars pro was arrested on Thursday morning in Napa, California and charged with felony corporal injury to spouse or cohabitant. Nikki was confirmed the be the victim of the case. He was released on a $25,000 bail a few hours later.

The two have been married since 2022 and have a baby boy, Matteo, together. TMZ, speaking to sources close to the couple, said that they had a very volatile relationship for years before Thursday’s climax.

Nikki Garcia seen boarding plane to Vegas minus her wedding ring and without Artem Chigvintsev following his domestic violence arrest https://t.co/EbEuDIBj9r — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 31, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

