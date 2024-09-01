Kevin Knight

Real Name: Kevin Knight

Height: 6’0″

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of Birth: January 1, 1997

From: Atlanta, Georgia

Pro Debut: 2019

Trained By: NJPW LA Dojo

Finishing Move: Knightfall

– Knight began his career in mid-2019, working as ‘Jet Knight’

– In 2020, Knight entered the NJPW LA Dojo for futher training

– Knight made his NJPW debut on December 12, 2020, teaming with Ren Narita in a loss to KENTA & Hikuleo

– Beginning in January 2021, Knight became a regular for New Japan’s US-based STRONG offshoot

– Knight won his first NJPW match at the September 2021 LA Dojo Showcase event, defeating The DKC

– At Detonation 2021, Knight & The DKC defeated Jordan Clearwater & Brogan Finlay

– At Nemesis 2021, Knight & Karl Fredericks defeated Misterioso & BATEMAN

– Knight worked a pair of AEW Dark tapings in May 2022

– At Fighting Spirit Unleashed 2022, Knight & The DKC defeated Barrett Brown & BATEMAN

– At the 2022 NJPW Halloween Special, Knight & The DKC defeated Forever Hooligans (Alex Koslov & Rocky Romero)

– On the NJPW/Stardom X-Over event pre-show, LA Dojo (Knight, Gabriel Kidd, Clark Connors & Alex Coughlin) defeated Oskar Leube, Yuto Nakashima, Kosei Fujita & Ryohei Oiwa

– Knight entered the 2022 Super Junior Tag League alongside KUSHIDA

– At Battle In The Valley 2023, Knight, KUSHIDA, Volador Jr & The DKC defeated Josh Alexander, Rocky Romero, Adrian Quest & Mascara Dorada

– At Capital Collision 2023, Knight, KUSHIDA, Mike Bailey, Gabriel Kidd & Volador Jr defeated Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, Lio Rush, Clark Connors & The DKC

– On April 27, 2023, Intergalactic Jet Setters (Knight & KUSHIDA) defeated Catch 22 (Francesco Akira & TJP) to win the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Titles

– At Wrestling Dontaku 2023, Intergalactic Jet Setters & Shota Umino defeated United Empire

– At the June 2023 NJPW Academy Showcase, Knight & The DKC defeated Cameron Gates & Matt Vandagriff

– At Power Struggle 2023, Knight, KUSHIDA & Tama Tonga defeated Shingo Takagi, BUSHI & Titan

– At Capital Collision 2024, Knight, Rocky Romero & YOSHI-HASHI defeated Bullet Club (David Finlay, Clark Connors & Drilla Moloney)

