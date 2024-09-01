8/31/24 AEW Collision Results

AEW Collision Match Results – August 31, 2024:

1. Hologram, Kyle O Reilly, & Orange Cassidy def. Johnny TV, Lee Morarity, & The Beast Mortos

2. The Bang Bang Gang def. The Premier Athletes

3. FTR def. Matt Taven & Mike Bennett

4. Top Flight, Lio Rush, & Action Andretti def. The Iron Savages & Turbo Floyd

5. Kyle Fletcher def. Tomohiro Ishii

6. Buddy Matthews def. Komander

7. Hikaru Shida def. Thunder Rosa, Serena Deeb, & Queen Aminata in a Fatal 4 Way to become #1 Contender for the TBS Championship

