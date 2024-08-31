WWE Bash In Berlin Results 8/31/24

WWE returns this afternoon from Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany with their WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 premium live event, which streams live via the WWE Network on Peacock.

On tap for today’s international PLE is GUNTHER vs. Randy Orton for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match, The Unholy Union vs. Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championship, as well as The Terror Twins vs. The Judgment Day in mixed tag-team action.

Featured below are complete WWE Bash In Berlin results from Saturday, August 31, 2024.

WWE BASH IN BERLIN RESULTS – AUGUST 31, 2024

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets things started for the Countdown to Bash In Berlin 2024 pre-show. Michael Cole narrates a live aerial shot of the capital of Germany, and the host of today’s first-ever German premium live event, Berlin.

He then emerges through a sea of fans and welcomes us to the show. Arrival shots of Randy Orton, GUNTHER and others are shown. GUNTHER obviously got a monster pop upon being seen, but fans were equally loud in chanting “RKO!” upon seeing Orton.

After the cold open video package wraps up, we see more arrival shots of Cody Rhodes, Kevin Owens (eating a lollipop), The Terror Twins and Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio. We then shoot to the pre-show panel, where Cole is joined by Big E. and The Miz.

Cathy Kelley checks in from outside GUNTHER’s locker room. She says his family is here for the biggest match in German wrestling history. Byron Saxton is shown outside and the pre-show crowd roars and actually chants “Byron Saxton!” as he talks about Randy Orton’s journey heading into today’s match.

Jackie Redmond is introduced next, and she appears from inside the empty Uber Arena. She says the doors just opened and fans will be filtering in soon. She talks about the Strap Match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre as the pre-show crowd chants her name.

Back to the panel, where the pre-show crowd continues to treat Michael Cole like a God among men, loudly chanting his name and even breaking out in numerous “This is Awesome” chants as he chats with Big E. and Miz about matches for today’s show.

We then shoot to a lengthy one-on-one sit-down interview between Cole and Randy Orton. Cole sets it up by saying there are plenty of “mic drop” moments. Orton talks in unfiltered fashion about his comeback at WWE Survivor Series last year, and how he found out that CM Punk was also making a surprise return after him.

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are interviewed live backstage, calling The Terror Twins dorks and vowing victory tonight. Later on, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are interviewed and promise The Judgment Day will be served justice tonight. Another sublte Sid reference or just a coincidence?

Byron Saxton sits down with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who calls this the highest-grossing arena event in WWE history. It was set at Clash at the Castle in Scotland and broken by the WWE show in France earlier this year. It’s the seventh international PLE for the year and speaks to the dedication of WWE to their international fans.

The show moves on to Peter Rosenberg with the voice of WWE in Germany, who sings the praises of GUNTHER while reflecting on sharing a locker room with “The Ring General” in the past. We then move on to a god-awful “Main Event Menu” cooking segment with The Miz.

When it wraps up, we return to the pre-show panel, where Jackie Redmond has taken over for Michael Cole, who has presumably left to get ready for the PLE coming up at the top of the hour. Big E. and Miz talk to Redmond about donuts in a true example of killing time with total nonsense.

After some more panel talk about today’s matches, shoot over to a backstage live interview with WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER. He talks about being ready to “slap left, slap right and go home,” while discussing his title defense against Randy Orton.

Speaking of Orton, when the live backstage talk with “The Ring General” wraps up, we head to part two of Michael Cole’s in-depth sit-down interview with “The Viper.” An elaborate video package showing GUNTHER’s work out airs, with him telling Orton “Weak things break” at the close.

We see a road to CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre Strap match video package after that. From there, we shoot to a live backstage interview with Cathy Kelley and CM Punk. Punk has a very serious look in his eyes and ala Jake Roberts, talks in a soft but deadly serious tone in a brief discussion.

WWE Universal Championship

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kevin Owens

Shortly after that, Redmond, Miz and Big E. wrap up things at the panel and the “Countdown” pre-show concludes. The cold open video package airs to get things started, as we transition over to the premium live event. Paul “Triple H” Levesque is featured in the cold open.

After it wraps up, we shoot back inside Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, where we get ready for our first match of today’s show. And it’s a big one, as Cody Rhodes defends his WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. 13,149 fans are in the building and they are loud today.

Owens makes his way out first and then Rhodes comes out, and we see our first look at the “Sound Meter” graph thing that WWE uses to determine how loud crowds are during international PLEs. After Samantha Irvin handles the formal ring introductions, the bell sounds to get this one started.

The crowd starts an insanely loud sing-chant as soon as they hear the bell. Owens sits on the top turnbuckle and soaks in the atmosphere. They give the two a standing ovation and stomp their feet, clearly aware they’re being gauged as a potential loudest international crowd ever. They shake hands and get going.

