Ricochet on why he left WWE

Ricochet’s tells Sports Illustrated why he left WWE to go to AEW:

“Honestly, the biggest reason is that I’ve been doing this for a long time, 21 years this year. And for me, the time when I was having the most fun in my career was when I was traveling the world with those crazy lunatics in the back there. It’s literally the time when I was having the most fun.

Despite what people may think, it’s not always been bad for Ricochet. I’ve had fun my entire career, no matter where I went. I’ve always had fun. That’s not going to change.

But when I was having the most fun was when I was hanging out with these guys and traveling the world with these guys and having matches with these guys and creating the art that I really like to make for I feel like the Ricochet fans out there who’s been, I guess just missing the opportunity to shine. But for me, it’s to have fun again and to create that art again.”

