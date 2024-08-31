Nikki Garcia confirmed as the victim in the domestic violence arrest of her husband

TMZ reports that it was Nikki Garcia’s husband himself, Artem, who dialed 911 early in the morning to report the domestic violence at his house but then later called again to drop it.

The website obtained the 911 radio dispatch call which said that the reporting party asked for medical assistance but then said that his wife threw shoes at him and he got into an argument with her.

The 911 dispatcher noted that there is a child on scene and he is with his mother and told EMT services to check on the house, but Artem then called again and canceled it. Police still showed up around an hour later and arrested the Dancing With The Stars pro after they found evidence of physical violence on his wife, Nikki.

Nikki Garcia’s representatives were contacted by various media outlets and responded with, “This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Nikki is supposed to host the Netflix live event Chestnut vs Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef on Monday.

