Mercedes Mone retains the NJPW STRONG Women’s Title, TNA Victory Road main event set

– At Capital Collision The CEO Mercedes Mone defeated Momo Watanabe to retain the NJPW STRONG Women’s Title.

Forgot to post this but here’s Mercedes Moné post match at #NJCapital talking about competing in NJPW for the first time since her Injury that almost ended her career. pic.twitter.com/2142Qj8gqY — Jabari (@Jabari______) August 31, 2024

– Nic Nemeth’s next challenger…

BREAKING: @NicTNemeth will defend the TNA World Championship against @TheMooseNation on Friday, September 13 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX at #TNAVictoryRoad, streaming LIVE on TNA+! Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/yCmPd1TWWG pic.twitter.com/dmE6Mofocn — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 31, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

