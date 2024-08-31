Mercedes Mone retains the NJPW STRONG Women’s Title, TNA Victory Road main event set
– At Capital Collision The CEO Mercedes Mone defeated Momo Watanabe to retain the NJPW STRONG Women’s Title.
Forgot to post this but here's Mercedes Moné post match at #NJCapital talking about competing in NJPW for the first time since her Injury that almost ended her career.
— Jabari (@Jabari______) August 31, 2024
– Nic Nemeth’s next challenger…
EXCLUSIVE: When #TNAEmergence went off the air @NicTNemeth accepted @TheMooseNation's challenge for the TNA World Championship at #TNAVictoryRoad!
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 31, 2024
BREAKING: @NicTNemeth will defend the TNA World Championship against @TheMooseNation on Friday, September 13 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, TX at #TNAVictoryRoad, streaming LIVE on TNA+!
Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/yCmPd1TWWG
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 31, 2024