Kevin Kelly says that AEW took back his severance package

Following his departure from AEW, announcer Kevin .Kelly revealed during an appearance on the Refin’ It Up podcast that the company initially provided him with a severance package, only to retract it later.

According to Kelly, the severance was withdrawn because he had not signed a required form. Kelly expressed his frustration with how the situation was handled, criticizing the company for their actions. He hinted that more details would be revealed in the future, outlining the sequence of events and reasons behind his departure.

“And of course, they fired me and it was real just sh*tty and picky. They gave me a… what do you call it? A little severance package. Very little. Then they took it back. They put it into my account and then a couple of days later, they took it back, because I didn’t sign some form or something like that,” Kelly explained. “So, it’ll all come out eventually, and when the time is right, I can say, okay, here’s all the things that happened: A, B, C, D and E. Here’s times that it happened and here’s the reason why we’re doing what we’re doing.”

In addition to his frustrations with AEW, Kelly has taken legal action against the company, further intensifying the situation. He has also publicly criticized AEW President Tony Khan, questioning his management skills. As the legal proceedings unfold, it remains to be seen how this dispute will evolve and whether any resolution will be reached.

