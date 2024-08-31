Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair speak at the Bash in Berlin post show

– They want to put the Women’s Division on notice that they’re back as Champions

– Jade is tired of answering questions about AEW and wants to move forward.

Jade Cargill said she’s tired of AEW questions, let’s respect her and her wishes, please.

pic.twitter.com/blo9vmeEWI — Nah. | TeamGUNTHER (@Nahfarm) August 31, 2024

– Bianca wants a long career, especially helping the Women’s Tag Team Division.

– They’re focusing on the Tag Team and want to make magic.

– Their team works as they’re both very competitive.

– Bianca puts over the past Women’s Division before them, for leading the way.

– Bianca’s having fun as a Tag Team, They’re very helpful to each other, Bianca’s easing her into the WWE lifestyle.

– Bianca & Jade put over the German crowd.

