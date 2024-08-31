Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair speak at the Bash in Berlin post show
– They want to put the Women’s Division on notice that they’re back as Champions
– Jade is tired of answering questions about AEW and wants to move forward.
– Bianca wants a long career, especially helping the Women’s Tag Team Division.
– They’re focusing on the Tag Team and want to make magic.
– Their team works as they’re both very competitive.
– Bianca puts over the past Women’s Division before them, for leading the way.
– Bianca’s having fun as a Tag Team, They’re very helpful to each other, Bianca’s easing her into the WWE lifestyle.
– Bianca & Jade put over the German crowd.