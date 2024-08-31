Interesting names mentioned in Gunther’s post show comments

Aug 31, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther’s notes from the Post Show …

– Gunther comments that the European wrestlers are the best, as to why they’re all popular right now, Ilja Dragunov, NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr, and AEW’s Will Ospreay were name dropped.

– He mentions German fans expect more out of of wrestlers and Gunther said he’s earned their respect.

– Gunther relates the European wrestling crowds to futbol crowds. “Hats off to them” like everyone else, he loves their energy.

– He doesn’t get nervous especially in big moments as Champion.

– He wants to do the best he can, he wants to focus on being the best.

– It was mentioned he’s been Champion for 75% of his WWE career.

