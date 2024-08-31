Interesting names mentioned in Gunther’s post show comments

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther’s notes from the Post Show …

– Gunther comments that the European wrestlers are the best, as to why they’re all popular right now, Ilja Dragunov, NJPW’s Zack Sabre Jr, and AEW’s Will Ospreay were name dropped.

Gunther being asked about Ospreay, ZSJ, & European wrestlers #WWEBash pic.twitter.com/RhHudocg0r — s e t h (@futurafreesky) August 31, 2024

– He mentions German fans expect more out of of wrestlers and Gunther said he’s earned their respect.

– Gunther relates the European wrestling crowds to futbol crowds. “Hats off to them” like everyone else, he loves their energy.

– He doesn’t get nervous especially in big moments as Champion.

– He wants to do the best he can, he wants to focus on being the best.

– It was mentioned he’s been Champion for 75% of his WWE career.

