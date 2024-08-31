Giovanni Vinci returning to Smackdown next week

Former Imperium member Giovanni Vinci will be making his return to Friday Night Smackdown next week. The promo video hyping up his return aired yesterday on Smackdown from Berlin.

Vinci has not been seen in five months and last wrestled on the April 22 episode of Raw when The New Day defeated him and Ludwig Kaiser in a tag team match. Kaiser then turned on Vinci with a vicious attack, writing him off television.

During the draft, the Italian was moved to Smackdown, moving him from his former Imperium partners who remained on Raw.

E esse vídeo do Giovanni Vinci, hein? Na época do NXT deu muito certo#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/1OoVbdVoXb — WrestleBR (@wrestlebr) August 30, 2024

