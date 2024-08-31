Cody Rhodes notes from the Bash in Berlin post show

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is taking over for Triple H on the Post Show…

– Rhodes says he’s still friends with Kevin Owens, name drops AEW and Dustin Rhodes (a call back to their brother vs brother match)

– Cody says he shared 3 moments with KO, Seth Rollins, and Dustin.

– He wouldn’t back down from facing Randy Orton, but there would be some problems, says it would be “Cinema”.

– He says it’s an amazing feeling to be considered the Poster Boy of WWE.

– Cody is asked about the Vince McMahon documentary, he isn’t sure if he’ll watch it, there’s no WWE involvement.

At today's press conference Cody Rhodes responds to a question about Janel Grant's allegations and the Vince McMahon Netflix documentary pic.twitter.com/64zsExCrYG — Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) August 31, 2024

– He says the roster isn’t making it a big deal as they want to focus on their work and they know just as much as everyone else.

– Cody says he doesn’t know enough to give a real answer on the Janel case.

– Cody puts over the European Crowds on which is better, he likes them all.

