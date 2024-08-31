CM Punk on what is next for him

CM Punk on what’s next for him after his strap match win against Drew McIntyre at WWE Bash In Berlin:

“It’s definitely the end of me and Drew McIntyre. What’s next for me is I’m gonna take a long hot shower, I’m gonna try to find some donuts, and I’ve got myself a main event to watch, because I’m very interested in the result – GUNTHER vs Randy Orton.

“Some people like to say may the best man win, but in this case, may the best man win because the better man is coming for you. I want the gold. I’m coming for you sucka.”

