Batista still open to a WWE HOF induction, Anna Jay comments after Stardom tour, Tegan Nox tweet

– Batista is still open to WWE Hall of Fame induction and believes it will “eventually” happen.

“Eventually, I will. I want to, and there was a good opportunity for me to go in a couple years ago, and I agreed to do it… I was in South Africa, so logistically, we just couldn’t make it happen, but yeah, I’m still open to it, and one day, I would like to.”

(Source: Batista | Insight With Chris Van Vliet)

– Tegan Nox via X:

Can’t even get booked on a tattoo show, let alone entered into the Speed tournament https://t.co/E3n6GWl0ka — Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE) August 30, 2024

– Stardom posted…

EXCLUSIVE: We caught up with @annajay___ after her last match on tour! She shared her thoughts on the #STARDOM 5☆STAR GP & how she’s feeling before leaving Japan and returning to @AEW pic.twitter.com/SoAbnLijxx — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 31, 2024

