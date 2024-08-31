Batista still open to a WWE HOF induction, Anna Jay comments after Stardom tour, Tegan Nox tweet

Aug 31, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Batista is still open to WWE Hall of Fame induction and believes it will “eventually” happen.

“Eventually, I will. I want to, and there was a good opportunity for me to go in a couple years ago, and I agreed to do it… I was in South Africa, so logistically, we just couldn’t make it happen, but yeah, I’m still open to it, and one day, I would like to.”

(Source: Batista | Insight With Chris Van Vliet)

Tegan Nox via X:

– Stardom posted…

Post Category: News     Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Mercy Keller

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal