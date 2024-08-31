Batista still open to a WWE HOF induction, Anna Jay comments after Stardom tour, Tegan Nox tweet
– Batista is still open to WWE Hall of Fame induction and believes it will “eventually” happen.
“Eventually, I will. I want to, and there was a good opportunity for me to go in a couple years ago, and I agreed to do it… I was in South Africa, so logistically, we just couldn’t make it happen, but yeah, I’m still open to it, and one day, I would like to.”
(Source: Batista | Insight With Chris Van Vliet)
– Tegan Nox via X:
Can’t even get booked on a tattoo show, let alone entered into the Speed tournament https://t.co/E3n6GWl0ka
— Nixon Newell (@TeganNoxWWE) August 30, 2024
– Stardom posted…
EXCLUSIVE: We caught up with @annajay___ after her last match on tour!
She shared her thoughts on the #STARDOM 5☆STAR GP & how she’s feeling before leaving Japan and returning to @AEW pic.twitter.com/SoAbnLijxx
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) August 31, 2024