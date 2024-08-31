Alisha Edwards hospitalized after being knocked out at TNA Emergence

Alisha Edwards had a scary moment at TNA Emergence 2024 on Friday evening.

During the scheduled six-women tag-team bout with Jordynne Grace and Spitfire against Ash by Elegance and MAlisha, one-half of the TNA Knockouts Tag-Team Champions appeared to suffer a bad injury.

Very early into the match, there was a spot that saw all six brawl with the three heels ending up on the floor. Grace then threw her Spitfire partners onto the pile of bodies before preparing to dive herself.

Prayers and speedy recovery to Alisha Edwards who was legitimately knocked out during the six women tag match at #TNAEmergence Tommy Dreamer had to carry her to the back. Jordynne Grace & Spitfire got the W Video credit: SoberCoda on X pic.twitter.com/u3XEGJdsHP — Female Locker Room (@femalelroom) August 31, 2024

Unfortunately, no one got up for her to dive onto. She seemed frustrated and went over to check, but noticed Spitfire unable to lift up a lifeless Edwards.

They all quickly moved to the other side of the ring, while the commentators briefly mentioned something going on with ringside doctors checking on Edwards. Tommy Dreamer also came out and at one point, the camera showed Edwards looked legitimately unconscious on the floor.

The crowd could be heard cheering as the action continued in the ring with the others in the bout, as Dreamer and TNA officials appeared to help Edwards to the back.

Update on Alisha Edwards: “We are told the belief is [Alisha] Edwards likely suffered a concussion and is being treated backstage. If we hear anything additional, we will update.” –@PWInsidercom — Gerard | Bodyslam.Net (@BearDown316) August 31, 2024

