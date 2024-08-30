Update on the Artem Chigvintsev Situation

According to investigators, there was a call to 911 from Chigvintsev’s home at approximately 8:30am PST. The call was made to report a “medical emergency”, although it is unclear who phoned the emergency services. Another call to 911 was made shortly after the initial one, this time to cancel the request for emergency services, citing no explanation why, which prompted first responders to return to their stations.

A representative for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office has said that the alleged victim has been cooperating with investigators. The Sheriff’s Office says the alleged victim provided some information as to what happened, and now investigators want to follow up with them to make sure they have every opportunity to tell their story. Currently, there’s efforts to check for any history of violence on Chigvintsev’s past.

Reports claim there could possibly be other witnesses in the case, and while the investigation is still ongoing, there’s options for potential criminal charges against Artem. As of this writing, the identity of the alleged victim is being withheld.

Source: TMZ

"Dancing With The Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev was arrested Thursday morning on a felony domestic violence charge. TMZ breaks down everything we know. pic.twitter.com/1WeTMPaHLJ — TMZ (@TMZ) August 29, 2024

