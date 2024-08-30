TNA Emergence PPV Results
Pre-show
– Frankie Kazarian defeated Kushida
– PCO (c) defeated Shera (with Matt Cardona) by pinfall
PPV
– Zachary Wentz won Ultimate X to become the new X Division Champion by defeating Mike Bailey (c), Hammerstone, Jason Hotch, Laredo Kid and Riley Osborne
#ANDNEW X Division Champion @ZacharyWentz
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 31, 2024
– Steve Maclin defeated Eric Young
– Jordynne Grace and Spitfire (Dani Luna and Jody Threat) defeated Ash by Elegance and The Malisha (Alisha Edwards and Masha Slamovich) (with The Personal Concierge). Alisha suffered an injury during the 6 Woman Tag Team Match, and had to be carried away to the back by Tommy Dreamer.
– TNA tag team title match: ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) (c) defeated Fir$t Cla$$ (A. J. Francis and KC Navarro)
– The System defeated The Hardys, Joe Hendry, & Mike Santana
– 60-minute Iron Man match for the TNA World Championship: Nic Nemeth (c) defeated Josh Alexander 3-2
#ANDSTILL TNA World Champion @NicTNemeth
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 31, 2024
Look who showed up at TNA Emergence! @JCLayfield @NicTNemeth
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 31, 2024