Kevin Owens and Batista notes

– In recent conversation with Uproxx, Kevin Owens further opened up about his future in the wrestling industry, stating that he doesn’t envision himself wrestling for another decade.

He said:

“I don’t have a decade left here. Another 5, 6 years or something if the opportunities are there and the circumstances are right.”

– During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Batista reflected on his retirement from WWE and stated that he won’t tarnish his ‘storybook ending’.

He said:

“It was the way I wanted to go out. It was like a dream for me. It’s so perfect. It’s such a romantic way and wrestlers don’t get to choose the way they go out, I did. I went out on my own terms the way I wanted with the guy I wanted to go out with and I will never tarnish that. It’s not that I don’t miss it, I miss the crowd, I miss the energy of the crowd. I dream about walking out and hearing my entrance music but I know if I do that I will just tarnish my storybook ending and I’m just not willing to do it. I just have to come to terms with my time has passed.”

