Gunther on Triple H’s new approach in management

WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER comments on Triple H having a “very different” approach to previous management, specifically for international wrestlers:

“Triple H, the Chief Content Officer of the WWE, has a very different approach than the previous WWE leadership. He is open to integrating more external influences and I believe that’s the right way to go. There are now many international wrestlers under contract with the WWE and they all bring different wrestling cultures and styles with them. That ensures a balanced mix.”

(Sports Illustrated)

