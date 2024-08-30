Gunther on Triple H’s new approach in management

Aug 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER comments on Triple H having a “very different” approach to previous management, specifically for international wrestlers:

“Triple H, the Chief Content Officer of the WWE, has a very different approach than the previous WWE leadership. He is open to integrating more external influences and I believe that’s the right way to go. There are now many international wrestlers under contract with the WWE and they all bring different wrestling cultures and styles with them. That ensures a balanced mix.”

(Sports Illustrated)

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Reby Hardy

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal