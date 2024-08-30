Final TNA Emergency PPV card

Aug 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Final TNA Emergency Official Match Cards – Tonight August 30, 2024:

1. Mike Bailey (c) vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Riley Osborne vs. Jason Hotch vs Hammerstone vs. Laredo Kid – Ultimate X Match for the TNA X Division Championship.

2. Steve Maclin vs Eric Young.

3. Jordynne Grace & Spitfire vs Ash By Elegance, Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich in a 6 knockout Tag Team Match.

4. PCO vs. Matt Cardona’s Monster for the Digital Media Title and International Heavyweight Championship.

5. Kushida vs. Frankie Kazarian.

6. Joe Hendry, Mike Santana and The Hardys vs. The System in a 8 Man Tag Team Match.

7. Nic Nemeth (c) vs. Josh Alexander in a 1 hour Iron Man match for the TNA World Championship.

