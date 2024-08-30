Dynamite Viewership, Battle of the Belts XII date and location, Jade Cargill, more

Aug 30, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Jade Cargill has just wrestled the 100th match in her entire career across WWE and AEW.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night drew 691,000 Viewers.

– On October 17, AEW Battle of the Belts XII will take place in Stockton, California, preceding Collision on Thursday, with a broadcast date set for Saturday, October 19.

– NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed has been announced for Nov 8th in Lowell, MA.

