Dynamite Viewership, Battle of the Belts XII date and location, Jade Cargill, more

– Jade Cargill has just wrestled the 100th match in her entire career across WWE and AEW.

– AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night drew 691,000 Viewers.

– On October 17, AEW Battle of the Belts XII will take place in Stockton, California, preceding Collision on Thursday, with a broadcast date set for Saturday, October 19.

– NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed has been announced for Nov 8th in Lowell, MA.

Lowell, MA! After five long years, NJPW is back in the Lowell Memorial Auditorium FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8! Tickets on sale SEPTEMBER 5 at noon eastern!https://t.co/hiANmK7YZC#njpw #njfsu pic.twitter.com/9qLGo6gSp6 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 30, 2024

