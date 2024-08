Artem Chigvintsev says wife threw shoes at him, Nikki Garcia issues statement

Artem Chigvintsev says in 911 call that his wife Nikki Garcia threw shoes at him:

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at reporting party.”

Source: TMZ

Nikki Garcia issues a statement after the arrest of her husband Artem:

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time.”

Source: US Weekly

