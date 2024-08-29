WWE Speed result, match announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage, Emergence sold out

– Pete Dunne defeated Je’von Evans in the Semi-Tournament and will Challenge Andrade For the WWE Speed Championship this Friday.

It's Pete Dunne vs. Je'von Evans in the WWE Speed Semifinals! Who will punch their ticket to the WWE Speed Championship Match and face Andrade THIS FRIDAY?

– 4-Way Match added to AEW Rampage.

What a moment it was during the G1 Climax as Konosuke Takeshita is BACK in AEW and will be in action THIS FRIDAY on AEW Rampage.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush

– Friday’s TNA Emergence event is sold out

BREAKING: TNA Emergence LIVE THIS FRIDAY from the Old Foresters Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY is SOLD OUT!

