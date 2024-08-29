WWE Speed result, match announced for Friday’s AEW Rampage, Emergence sold out

Aug 29, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Pete Dunne defeated Je’von Evans in the Semi-Tournament and will Challenge Andrade For the WWE Speed Championship this Friday.

– 4-Way Match added to AEW Rampage.

Konosuke Takeshita vs. The Beast Mortos vs. Komander vs. Lio Rush

– Friday’s TNA Emergence event is sold out

